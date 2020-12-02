92% of Jersey's children in care leave school with no GCSEs

92% of Jersey's children in care leave school with no GCSE passes, new figures show.

A report by the island's Children's Commissioner, Deborah McMillan, shows fewer than one in ten gain any GCSEs when they finish school.

It also found nearly half who left care were in the NEET category, which means they are not in education, employment or training.

One care leaver in the island says proper support from her school and foster family helped her get back on track after she failed her GCSEs.

Ceira Walsh Credit: ITV Channel TV

19-year-old Ceira Walsh is now applying for university and hopes to be a social worker - she says with the right support young people in Jersey turn their lives around.

I failed my GCSEs three years ago and now I'm applying for university and I'm going to have five A Levels by the end of this year. There's always a way to turn it back around. Ceira Walsh, care leaver

ITV News asked the Children's Commissioner, Deborah McMillan, who collected this data about care leavers, why she thought their school grades had suffered.