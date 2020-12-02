BREAKING: All Jersey hospitality and fitness venues to close for rest of year

All hospitality venues, gyms and indoor sport/fitness facilities are being forced to close in Jersey.

These measures will be effective from 00:01am on Friday 4 December, and are likely to remain in place until 4 January 2021, however the situation will be regularly reviewed.

While shops will be allowed to remain open, social distancing must be increased from the current one metre to two.

The Chief Minister says the decision has been made due to an increase in cases, both within the community and in hospital. He added that the island's R rate is now between 1.6 and 2 - meaning each case is, on average, passing the infection onto more than one other person.

If we don’t take this action now, we could be facing more stringent restrictions. However, we anticipate that these actions will, in the next two to three weeks, lead to a reduction in case numbers. This will not happen straight away, as a change in measures takes at least two weeks to make an impact on figures. Senator John Le Fondré, Jersey's Chief Minister

The Health Minister, Deputy Richard Renouf said without action, the number of active cases could exponentially increase, doubling every 13 days. By Boxing Day, the number of active cases could reach 1,100 with around one in ten islanders self isolating by that point.

The Health Minister described the latest medical advice as "sobering", but he has also offered some reassurance to islanders about further restrictions.

This isn’t a lockdown and we won’t be limiting the time people can spend outside their homes, but we are trying to limit the potential for uncontrolled spread of Covid-19 by closing hospitality venues, gyms and indoor exercise classes, and by keeping people further apart in public areas. Deputy Richard Renouf, Jersey's Health Minister

The government has also announced that "gatherings over a certain size" will be dispersed by an enforcement officer, however it has not yet been made clear exactly what the maximum gathering size is.