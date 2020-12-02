Gary Burgess: Jersey’s worst week in numbers

It’s quite a thought that more than a quarter of all the people to have caught Covid-19 in Jersey since the pandemic began have it right now.

That’s 278 people today out of 1,054 since March.

It’s also been the worst week with 207 new cases in the past seven days (up to Tuesday evening).

It’s also worth noting the daily numbers are creeping up: 34 yesterday. There were 5 last Tuesday.

Overlay what’s happening at the hospital where there are now seven people known to have Covid.

Five of those seven were only found AFTER they’d been admitted for other reasons.

That’s sparked obvious worries about the prospect of more patients being infected and them not even knowing it.

Earlier this week Dr Ivan Muscat could not have been blunter when he spoke to me about how serious this all is, about the knock-on effect of health workers falling ill, of the hospital – which right now is well within capacity – being easily in a very different position very quickly unless we all play our part.

Monday saw the announcement of masks, of an urge for us to work from home if we can, and guidance to the eldest and vulnerable to avoid mixing with any other household.

Tonight we can expect more restrictions to be announced, specifically focused on hospitality.

We’ve had strong hints that a return to the two metre rule is on the way, and when I asked the Chief Minister about his appetite for a ban on bars where they only serve alcohol, he seemed very very receptive.

We’ll know later. There’s a 7pm press conference.

I’m also getting a small but steady flow of messages from people who still don’t think there’s a problem.

Well to them I present the more than 2,200 people self-isolating, the multiple school year groups sent home, the workplaces closed, the hospitality sector fearing for their financial future, and the people in hospital and unwell.

There are the contact tracing team working around the clock, the helpline answerers swamped with more calls than they can hope to handle, the lab teams processing thousands of tests with incredibly fast turnarounds, and those working in the hospital trying to keep the show on the road.

Already there, some appointments are being cancelled, some consultations are being moved to the phone, and teams are being split so they become bubbles that don’t mix in the hope of maintaining services.

I’ve used the word “pivotal” a lot about this week.

Midweek, I stand by that.