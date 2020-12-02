Jersey's Health Minister says the island's Nightingale Wing can be operational in 24 hours if required.

In a press conference, Deputy Richard Renouf warned that the island was nearing the 'trigger point' where the hospital - which so far, has not treated any patients - would be called into use.

The government issued a warning that without intervention, the number of active cases in the island could reach 1,100 by Boxing Day - with 36 people requiring hospital treatment.

When asked what that trigger point was, the Deputy Medical Officer for Health said a number of factors would need to be considered, including the severity of symptoms and the number of patients requiring high-flow oxygen.

Most Covid cases are treated not through incubation and ventilation but through high flow oxygen. The infrastructure of the rather old hospital we have at the moment means we can only provide high flow oxygen at the levels needed by Covid patients to a certain number of people at any one time. After that, it is probably more sensible to move these type of people to the Nightingale unit. Dr Ivan Muscat, Jersey's Deputy Medical Officer for Health

Deputy Renouf warned that due to the incubation period of the virus, the island would likely see rises in the number of active cases in the days ahead.

As a raft of new restrictions were announced last night (Wednesday 2 December), the island's Deputy Medical Officer for Health said the R number was between 1.6 and 2.

It means Jersey will enter a hospitality 'circuit breaker' lockdown - as of 0.01am on Friday 4 December, all bars, restaurants, gyms and other indoor sports facilities will be required to close until after the New Year.

Visits to Jersey General Hospital are also suspended, with some exceptions - but those with appointments are encouraged to attend alone.