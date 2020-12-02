Latest updates of coronavirus cases within Jersey schools

Here are the latest updates updates on the number of coronavirus cases confirmed within Jersey schools. Those who test positive for the virus, or are direct contacts, are being asked to follow the latest government guidelines on self-isolation.

1 December: Le Rocquier School

A year nine student at Le Rocquier has tested positive for Covid-19. The student is isolating and home with their family and the year group has been asked to stay at home on 2 December to allow the track and trace process to be completed.

1 December: Haute Vallée School

A student at Haute Vallée School has tested positive for Covid-19 . The student is isolating and home with their family and their year group has been asked to stay at home on 2 December to allow the track and trace process to be completed.

1 December: De La Salle Primary School

A student at De La Salle Primary School has tested positive for Covid-19 . The student is isolating and home with their family and their year group has been asked to stay at home on 2 December to allow the track and trace process to be completed.

1 December: Jersey College Prep

A student at Jersey College Prep has tested positive for Covid-19 . The child is isolating and home with their family and their class bubble has been asked to stay at home to allow the track and trace process to be completed.

29 November: Les Landes Primary School

A pupil at Les Landes Primary School has contracted Covid-19. They are isolating at home within their household.

29 November: Jersey College for Girls

A member of staff at Jersey College for Girls has been confirmed as having Covid-19. They are isolating at home within their household.

27 November: Springfield Primary School

Parents of a class bubble at Springfield Primary School have been asked to collect their children as a precaution after a child tested positive for Covid-19. They are asked to keep their children off school until the contact tracing process is completed.

26 November: De La Salle School

A member of staff at De La Salle School has tested positive for Covid-19. They are isolating at home and the parents of those in the year group where the staff member teaches have been informed. De La Salle will also remain open on medical advice. Affected students will be offered coronavirus tests on-site.