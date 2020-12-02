New Covid guidance adds other groups to 'high risk' category

Updated coronavirus guidance in Jersey now includes more people in the "high risk" category.

People living in the island who are over the age of 70, have Down's Syndrome, and those who have stage five kidney disease are considered at high risk of severe illness if they catch Covid-19.

Conditions that mean people are high risk are:

Solid organ transplant recipients

People with cancer who are undergoing active chemotherapy

People with lung cancer who are undergoing radical radiotherapy

People with cancers of the blood or bone marrow such as leukemia, lymphoma or myeloma who are at any stage of treatment

People having immunotherapy or other continuing antibody treatments for cancer

People having other targeted cancer treatments which can affect the immune system, such as protein kinase inhibitors or PARP inhibitors

People who have had bone marrow or stem cell transplants in the last six months, or who are still taking immunosuppression drugs

People with severe respiratory conditions including all cystic fibrosis, severe asthma and severe chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)

People with rare diseases that significantly increase the risk of infections (such as severe combined immunodeficiency (SCID), homozygous sickle cell)

People on immunosuppression therapies sufficient to significantly increase risk of infection

Women who are pregnant with significant heart disease, congenital or acquired

Islanders who are considered high risk will have received a letter from the GP earlier this year.

Credit: ITV Channel TV

Jersey's Health Minister says the new guidance is not advising people who are high risk to to isolate or go into full shielding.

We are encouraging these Islanders to enjoy outdoor activities with a small group of close friends and/or family, and to stay connected, but to also avoid indoor activities wherever possible. Deputy Richard Renouf, Jersey's Minister for Health and Social Services

Credit: ITV Channel TV

The island's Deputy Medical Officer of Health has confirmed that the updated guidance is to reflect the increase in positive coronavirus cases.

There are certain conditions which will make an individual more likely to develop severe illness if infected with COVID-19. And the older you are, the higher the risk also, which is why we have added those over the age of 70 to the high risk category. Dr Ivan Muscat, Jersey's Deputy Medical Officer of Health

The updated guidance for people at high risk includes:

Work from home wherever possible and avoid public transport

Avoid indoor activities which take place outside their home

Choose a small number of family or friends, where needed, from outside of their household to form a bubble with. Physical distancing does not have to be maintained with these people. This should be the same, small consistent group

Maintain a two metre distance from people outside their household (other than chosen bubble)

Avoid visits to other people’s homes, and limit having visitors into their own home. Exceptions are when delivering care or other essential services, or it is within chosen bubble

The parents or guardians of children and young people who are classed as high risk should seek advice from their specialist doctor or care provider to determine whether they should currently attend school

High risk islanders can still attend social activities outdoors ensuring they maintain a two metre distance.

People who will experience a loss of earnings if they follow the guidance can apply for financial support through the Connect Me service. The service can help with delivering shopping, mental health and wellbeing support and how to stay active.

More information can be found here.