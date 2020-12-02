Over 70s 'can still provide childcare' but 'physical contact should remain low'

Families that rely on grandparents over the age of 70 for childcare will be issued with specific guidance later today (2 November).

That was the response of the Chief Minister to an urgent question by Deputy Doublet in this morning's States sitting.

She was particularly concerned about essential workers who may have lost their childcare provision as a result of the updated guidance, which adds the over 70s to the group of islanders considered to be at high risk from Covid-19.

Senator John Le Fondré said that his understanding at this point was that "childcare could still be provided", but that "physical contact should remain low".

He did, however, say that the safety of providing childcare was dependent on the individual circumstances of each family, and that parents and guardians of high risk families should take advice from their doctors.

He also added that whilst the current intention was to keep schools open, "we have to be cognisant of what is happening with numbers" which have "taken off in the last week".

It was acknowledged that there may be a need to provide childcare support in some instances, but that the initial priority was to 'assess the magnitude of this'.

"Because we've had the support in place previously we will go back to those measures if we need to", he said.At the height of the pandemic earlier in the year, schools remained open for children of essential workers.A press conference this evening is expected to provide an update on further measures to tackle the recent increase in cases.