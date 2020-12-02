Pfizer vaccine approved - and Channel Islands ready to roll it out

Jersey and Guernsey's governments says they are ready to roll out Covid-19 vaccinations.

It follows the news that the UK has become the first country in the world to approve a coronavirus vaccine, created by Pfizer/BioNTech, that will be rolled out in the UK from next week.

A spokesperson for Jersey's government says this will be the "earliest that distribution from the UK to Jersey can take place".

Special storage conditions are required for transport as the vaccine must be kept at -70 at all times and reliable delivery to the island will need to take this into account. Government of Jersey spokesperson

It also says there are measures in place to provide "information, care and support to all those eligible for vaccination".

So far the UK has ordered 40 million doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech jab - enough to vaccinate 20 million people.

The vaccine has been tested on 43,500 people in six countries and no safety concerns have been raised. Credit: PA Images

Jersey's Health Minister says it is "life-changing" news that the vaccine has been approved.

We remain in close discussion with colleagues in the UK with regards to the number of doses that will be available, and the timescales for delivery. We will make further announcements in due course. Deputy Richard Renouf, Minister of Health and Social Services

Meanwhile Guernsey's Director of Public Health says it is "excellent news" for the community and gives "hope that we can see the end of the pandemic".

We still have a number of actions to work through before we can immunise individuals in our community but this is a very exciting, and pleasing step forward in our fight against the virus. Dr Nicola Brink, Director of Public Health

Amendments to The Prescription Only Medicines (Human) Ordinance in August this year means the Committee for Health and Social Care can designate a vaccine to be sold, supplied and administered in the Bailiwick of Guernsey.

The vaccine must, however, have temporary authorisation issued under the Human Medicines Regulations.

The Bailiwick of Guernsey requires a legal exemption - similarly to the flu vaccine programme - which allows registered health professionals, such as nurses, midwives and paramedics, to administer a medicine without it being prescribed.

The States of Guernsey is working with the States of Alderney and the Government of Sark to consider approval of the vaccine and whether it will authorise its use in the islands.