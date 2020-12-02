Visits suspended at Jersey's hospital due to rise in Covid cases

Visits to Jersey Hospital will be suspended from 5pm today (2 December) as the number of coronavirus cases is on the rise.

The government says it is to "protect patients and staff".

Patients who have planned procedures and clinic appointments are asked to attend alone.

Children and vulnerable adults can be accompanied by one other person wearing appropriate PPE.

The Maternity Unit, Paediatrics and the Special Care Baby Unit (SCBU) will remain open for visitors.

Special arrangements will be made for the families of any patient on an end-of-life care pathway.

Jersey's Health Minister says the measures are "vital" to keep patients, staff and the public safe.