WATCH: 'Jersey's hospital is still safe for patients but we're making changes'

One of Jersey's top medics is reassuring islanders the General Hospital is still safe and open to patients after it emerged five additional in-patients had tested positive for Covid-19.

It means there are currently seven known positive patients in the hospital.

Dr Adrian Noon, Medical Director for Primary Care, confirmed to ITV News that some outpatient appointments were being transferred to telephone consultations or being cancelled, while more health staff were working from home to create distinct bubbles of workers should staff also begin falling ill.

But he reiterated the intention was to continue to operate as many services as normal, and that the hospital - like the rest of the island - was adapting and responding on a daily basis.

It comes as visitors to the hospital, with some exceptions, are suspended as of 5pm today.