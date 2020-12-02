Who are the new Real Housewives of Jersey?

Following the official trailer being released for the Real Housewives of Jersey, we take a look at who the new cast members are.

Hedi Green

Hedi is a health and wellness professional, and mum of three girls. She once stood for government in Jersey back in 2011. In her spare time, she enjoys adventure sports such as skydiving and biking.

Jane Rayner

Originally from Leicestershire, Jane moved to Jersey in 2014, and describes herself as fashion-lover, who is passionate about making the world a better place. She is an ambassador for the charity Brighter Futures, which supports parents, families and young people.

Margaret Thompson

Margaret is the CEO of Thompson Estates and has over 30 years of experience in the property industry. She regularly posts on social media about her two dogs, Coco-Chanel and Bella.

Kate Taylor

Kate is a fundraiser, wellness practitioner and philanthropist.

Tessa Hartmann

Tessa is a Scottish business woman and founder of the Jersey Style Awards. She is a mum of four, including singer Tallia Storm.

Mia Ledbury

Mia is a model, and originally from Australia. She lives in Jersey with her two daughters and husband.

Ashley Cairney

Ashley is a businesswoman who was born in Jersey. She lives in the island with her husband and two sons.