Condor Ferries 'ready and waiting' to deliver Covid vaccine to islanders

Condor Ferries says it is "ready and waiting" to deliver a coronavirus vaccine to Guernsey.

No date has been set for when vaccines will be sent over to the island, but the ferry company insists it can deliver them, despite concerns over the temperature they must be kept at.

Studies on the Pfizer vaccine show it has to be stored at minus 70 degrees Celsius, but Condor are confident shipping service Ferryspeed will look after the temperature logistics.

They've been in operation for over 35 years both in temperature control and in ambient goods so they have all that infrastructure in place. They are the providers that bring across all of the goods for the shops but also pharmaceuticals and the like. Their infrastructure is set up for that but it may well be that some of the vaccines come in some sort of refrigerated vehicles in trailers. Paul Luxon, CEO Condor Ferries

Dr Nicola Brink said yesterday (2 December) that the first consignment to Guernsey will be around 900 vaccines.

We are expecting to receive a proportionate amount of the UK allocation, so for Guernsey that's 0.1% of the allocation to the UK. The first vaccine we're expecting to get is the Biotech Pfizer vaccine that is the one that's just been agreed on by the MHRA by the regulator in the UK . Dr Nicola Brink, Guernsey's Director of Public Health

In October the flu jab was delayed due to bad weather meaning ferries were cancelled. As a result the flu vaccine went outside of the cold chain for too long meaning they were no longer fit for use. There are concerns a similar situation could occur with the Covid vaccine, however Condor Ferries remain positive that it will not be a problem.

It is quite rare and clearly when you have a very special consignment every effort will be made so no I don't think it should be an issue. Any delay is usually a matter of relatively short hours within 24 hours if there is a delay. Certainly vaccines would be prioritised by everyone within the supply chain. Paul Luxon, CEO Condor Ferries

Condor says it has not had any indication from the government's Public Health Department of when it can begin to deliver vaccines to Guernsey.

The island is waiting to hear how many vaccines they will receive from the UK.