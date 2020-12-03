Curtain rises on Alderney's Pantomime

The curtain is set to go up on Alderney's pantomime tonight (Thursday 3 December.)

Tickets for this year's performance of Peter Pan sold out in record time - with demand so high that organisers allowed 70 people to watch the production's dress rehearsal.

The team behind the production promises it will be a re-telling of J.M. Barrie's story like no other - featuring jokes about Aurigny, local politicians and well-known local personalities.

Lee Flewitt, who wrote and produced the show, says the 22-strong cast is raring to get going.

The panto is one of the highlights of Alderney's festive calendar and will run until Saturday 5 December, with 120 people expected each night - around a quarter of the island's population.