Financial support is "pathetic" according to Jersey hospitality bosses

Jersey's hospitality bosses are calling for greater government support, after they were told to close from midnight tonight.

Gyms and indoor sport/fitness facilities are also being forced to close. These measures are likely to remain in place until 4 January 2021, however the situation will be regularly reviewed.

Leaders in the sector say the support offered to them is 'pathetic', warning that some businesses will not be likely to survive until the new year.

Up to 80% of wages will be paid through government co-funding, but some businesses say it is not enough.

Jersey hospitality boss describes government support as "pathetic". Credit: ITV Channel TV

Frankly the support is derisory and pathetic. In the first lockdown we had an 80% guaranteed support for all industries. Now they've punished the hospitality industry. We're getting less good, we're getting up to 80%, it's not guaranteed 80%, it's up to, so why is hospitality when it's lockdown not worth the same support that all other industries were in the first lockdown? Lawrence Huggler, Hotel Owner

The industry has been hit hard by the pandemic, with latest figures suggesting revenues fell by as much as 70% at the peak of the pandemic.