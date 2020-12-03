Food shops extend opening hours to spread out customers

Food shops in Jersey are extending their opening hours from next week, to spread customer footfall throughout the day.

Most Sandpiper CI stores - Marks and Spencer Simply Foods, Morrisons Daily and Iceland - will stay open until 10pm, so customers have longer to shop and can social distance easily.

The longer hours exclude Marks and Spencer in Liberty Wharf.

The changes will come into force on Monday 7 December.

It is hoped extended opening hours will help spread footfall over longer trading periods to reduce queues and bottlenecks and help customers to shop safely. Sandpiper successfully introduced similar initiatives during Spring’s Covid-19 lockdown. Sandpiper CI spokesperson

Vulnerable islanders and health workers are also still welcome make use of the current earlier opening hours, where stores open 30 minutes early, so they can shop in 'safer environments'.