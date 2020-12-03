Jersey Heritage to get an extra £1.1m in government funding

Jersey Heritage Trust is to get an extra £1.1 million in funding from the government to help it recover from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The funding has come from savings made elsewhere in the Economic Development departments budget - and will help the trust to manage and maintain the island’s heritage sites.

The Trust manages the island's heritage sites including both Mont Orgueil and Elizabeth Castles and the islands museums which have all been hit hard by a lack of visitors.

We have made huge cuts to our services and reduced our heritage work to compensate for the drop in income. However, we know that our own actions would not have been enough to secure the future of the Trust until 2021. Tim Brown, Chair of the Jersey Heritage Trust

Six Jersey Heritage sites closed earlier this year because of the pandemic - having an impact on the trust's income, half of which comes through membership and entry fees.

The trust says memberships have increased by approximately 1,000 over the pandemic.

The island's Minister for Economic Development, Tourism, Sport and Culture says Jersey Heritage Trust is an "essential public service"