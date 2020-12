Jersey man killed in collision named

A Jersey man who died after being hit by a car in Jersey on Sunday night (29 November) has been named as Norman Dean.

The 48-year-old was taken to hospital by ambulance, but died a short time later.

Emergency services were called at around 8:20pm on 29 November, after a collision between a black Mercedes Taxi and a pedestrian, near the old Shell Garden site on Mont les Vaux in St Brelade.

The driver was uninjured.

An investigation into the collision remains on-going.