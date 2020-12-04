All schools, colleges and nurseries to remain open in Jersey

All nurseries, schools and colleges in Jersey will remain open until the end of term .

It comes after teaching unions called for schools to close a week early to prevent the risk of isolation over Christmas.

However, the government says they are not subject of any of the new public health measures introduced this week and situation is under constant review.

The latest medical advice from the Scientific, Technical and Advisory Cell says nurseries, schools and colleges are the preferred places for children and young people to play, learn and socialise.

Jersey's Minister for Education says evidence shows that schools are not the place where Covid-19 has spread and the surge in cases in school pupils this term is being driven through socialising outside of schools.

Schools, colleges and nurseries have worked tremendously hard to put the health and safety of children and young people first and feedback from many of them is that they want to remain open. If schools were to close, we know it has a huge impact on the loss of education and poses mental health and wellbeing challenges for children and young people. Senator Tracey Vallois, Jersey's Minister for Education

A flexible approach to attendance will be taken and parents and carers with any concerns are asked to contact the school.

A letter will be issued to parents with the latest medical advice. Schools will continue to implement Covid-secure practices to keep everyone safe such as staggered break times, pick up and drop off, one-way systems and mask-wearing in hallways for older students.

Some schools have also been reminding parents to keep a two metre distance at the school gates and encouraging the wearing of masks.

Senator Vallois says an increase in staff shortages may lead to some classes being closed.

A new online service has been launched to provide young people in Jersey with free and anonymous online mental health and wellbeing advice and support.

Kooth is open to all islanders aged between 13 and 25 and overseas Jersey students without the need for a referral. The Youth Service, Youth Enquiry Service, is also offering confidential support and advice to young people.