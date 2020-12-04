Co-operative Travelmaker faces uncertain future
The future of the Co-operative Travelmaker is uncertain.
The travel business arm of the Co-op, which has two branches in Jersey and one in Guernsey, is currently being reviewed due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. In a statement, the company says staff are being supported during this time, and confirms travel bookings will go ahead and are financially protected.
We are currently conducting a strategic review of the Travelmaker business, given the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. As part of this we are entering into a period of consultation to determine the future of our travel business. We will ensure that all affected colleagues are supported during this time.