Gary Burgess: The 29 hours that may matter most this pandemic

At 7pm on Wednesday night the Chief Minister announced Jersey’s licensed hospitality trade would close for a month.

At 00.01am on Friday morning that closure took effect.

But the 29 hours in between those moments could be critical as the number of coronavirus cases in Jersey rises exponentially.

I asked the Chief Minister, on Wednesday night amid concerns he was dithering and delaying, why he’d left such a chasm between the announcement and it actually taking effect. Wasn’t he, effectively, creating a super-spreader Thursday with last minute trips to the bar before last orders?

He said he’d been criticised back in the spring for acting immediately, so didn’t want to be criticised again.

Well super-spreader Thursday appears to have come to pass.

I have received multiple reports of rammed bars, of people standing shoulder to shoulder in pubs, and of at least one even offering discount “come and get lashed on the cheap” deals to encourage sales before last night’s deadline.

I’ve also heard of one person absolutely paralytic, rocking up at A&E last night, blind drunk with a split skull, falling off a trolley, needing multiple staff calling in to restrain him, and then yes – you guessed it – testing positive for Covid-19.

As one senior medic told me, Thursday was one “last hurrah” and we may not see the full effects of it for ten to fourteen days. It's a prospect which terrifies them.

Each day this week has been Jersey’s worst day yet for positive cases.

It seems entirely likely those records will keep falling.

The Chief Minister insists he’s taking “fast” action, though the promised ministerial ordering on gathering sizes still isn’t here, and the Christmas socialising advice still hasn’t materialised.

I don’t envy any of those in charge of managing this pandemic, but when even the Chief Minister admits he saw the spike happening more than a week ago, even if he denied the existence of a graph I pointed out to him that actually showed the rise starting on 20 November, some two weeks ago.

However, it may be this 29 hour ‘air gap’ between his announcement and his action that could have yet bigger consequences.

We’ll find out for sure just before Christmas.