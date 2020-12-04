Guernsey's ports braced for students' return to the Bailiwick

Guernsey's ports are expecting the number of arrivals through the border to peak today (Friday 4 December) as students return for Christmas.

Those studying in universities in the UK and farther afield will be arriving back into the Bailiwick as part of the States' plans, dubbed 'Operation Jingle Bells'.

Port officials say there may be delays due to the volume of travellers.

A considerable amount of planning and preparation has gone into making the arrivals process at the harbour and airports as straightforward as possible. However, due to the latest, predicted passenger numbers, processing times may be slightly longer, and we would ask arriving passengers at the Ports for their patience and understanding at this time. Steve Langlois, Head of Passenger Operations & Aviation Security at Ports of Guernsey

Those travelling should register their journeys on the States of Guernsey's 'Travel Tracker' system and must be collected by a friend or family member, as they will not be allowed to use public transport.

Family members and friends collecting arriving passengers should arrive in good time to prevent students having to wait inside the terminal building. They are also asked not to wait in the forecourt area at the front of the terminal.

The airport's main car park will be a designated collection point for arriving students

Due to space limitations at the harbour and airport terminals once arriving passengers have been processed and, following advice from Public Health Services, we would ask those collecting passengers not to wait in the terminal buildings. Social distancing requirements for passenger processing is in place to protect frontline staff who work with arriving passengers. Steve Langlois, Head of Passenger Operations & Aviation Security for Ports of Jersey

Those travelling onwards to Alderney should continue straight to the check-in desk and through security for their connecting flight.

Extra staff will be on hand to help and advise families and friends who are collecting arriving passengers from the terminal.

Under guidance from the States, arriving passengers are urged not to hug, kiss or make physical contact with their loved ones.