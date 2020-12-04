Jersey man jailed for making indecent images of children

A man in Jersey has been sentenced to two and a half years in prison for making indecent images of children and added to the sex offenders register.

Daniel Heaney, aged 34, made 268 indecent images of children. Seven of those images were assessed as category A, the most serious category.

Twenty nine were moving images.

Heaney denied five counts of making indecent images of children but was found guilty by a jury in October.

He was sentenced at the Royal Count today (4 December).

Jersey Police first became aware of Heaney when a UK force contacted them about an email address linked to Heaney which had been involved in indecent images of children.

In June 2019, officers went to his home and seized two laptops, a hard drive and two mobile phones.

In total, 268 indecent images were found on devices belonging to Heaney.

He was also found to be in contact with other people wanting to trade indecent images of children and analysis of Heaney’s internet history suggested a proclivity for child pornography.

Heaney blamed an ‘unknown hacker’ for the images and denied sexual interest in children. To date, he still has not admitted his crimes.

However during his trial, forensic experts said the skill set and resources needed to hack his devices in the manner suggested is usually only seen in state-sponsored hackers working for geo-political intelligence reasons.

Heaney wept as he was handed his sentence.

He was sentenced to two and a half years for each of the five counts of making indecent images of children which will be served concurrently.