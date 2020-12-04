Jersey's government promises review of compensation scheme for crime victims

Jersey's government is promising to review its compensation scheme for victims of crime. A UK lawyer says the current arrangements discriminate against survivors of childhood sexual abuse, because of the rules around the claim period. Anyone who is harmed when a crime is committed against them can claim financial compensation, if they apply within three years of the offence. Alan Collins says people who were abused when they were children often will not come forward until adulthood. He says he knows of at least three women who have been rejected by the Criminal Injuries Compensation Scheme because they applied after that time limit - describing it as 'discriminatory as well as plain wrong'.

The politicians know this is a problem. It's been a problem on their desk for many years. They seem to be sympathetic, but they need to do something about it. If they don't, the next step unfortunately will be legal proceedings. In my opinion, the criminal injuries compensation scheme in Jersey is not fit for the 21st century when it comes to victims of sexual abuse. Alan Collins, Hugh James Legal

ITV has spoken to a woman who has tried and failed to get compensation, after seeing her abuser convicted and jailed. She was abused as a child and took 25 years to tell the police.

It was just eating away at me every single day. I just kept breaking down all time, I was self harming. It was 25 years after I was abused that I finally came forward. And that was just because a family member had seen my breakdown so many times that she made the call to the police.They said that when he was convicted I could apply for compensation and they'd give me the papers. 'Sally'

When her claim was rejected by the Criminal Injuries Compensation Board, 'Sally' approached several politicians, asking them to intervene.

ITV has seen correspondence from 2016 between the then Chief Minister, Senator Ian Gorst, and the head of the CICB. Senator Gorst advises the CICB that victims of childhood abuse can take many years to disclose. He also suggests that the trauma associated with childhood abuse might be a reason to make an exception to the time limit.

But the CICB is independent of government control, and the decision went unchanged. Sally thinks a change is needed.

People are talking out now more than they've ever done because it's highlighted more in the news, so it's given people the confidence to come forward. Laws need to be changed and we need to see proof that children are being put first. 'Sally'

In a statement, the Director General for Justice and Home Affairs, Julian Blazeby, says the arrangements for the CICB are being reviewed.

A working group will be set up in 2021 to consider options for change (unfortunately this work has been delayed due to COVID-19). This could potentially include a new scheme for victims of crime. The working group will bring forward proposals in order that the States Assembly may determine whether monies for a new scheme should, if required, be included in the Government Plan in future. Julian Blazeby, Jersey's Director General for Justice and Home Affairs

In addition to this promised review, the Children, Education and Home Affairs Scrutiny Panel is conducting its own investigation into all government redress and compensation schemes, and is expected to report its findings in the spring.