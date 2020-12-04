People between the ages of 50 and 64 urged to get flu vaccine in Jersey

People in Jersey between the ages of 50 and 64 can now book to receive their free flu vaccination from their GPs or from pharmacies.

This year they are being distributed free of charge as it forms part of the crucial fight against COVID-19.

It’s more important than ever to get vaccinated against the flu. People vulnerable to flu are also at risk of complications from COVID-19. A high uptake in flu vaccinations will help improve the general respiratory health of all Islanders. This will also help us reduce the pressure on our health services and allow for a better delivery of care for all Islanders. Dr Adrian Noon, Medical Director for Primary Care

The jab does not protect against Covid-19, but health experts say when a coronavirus vaccine is available, a month between the two separate inoculations will need to be given.