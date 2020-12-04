Petition started to reopen gyms in Jersey if they pass health and safety checks

A petition for gyms to reopen in Jersey has been started.

Supporting it is fitness business owner Cameron Elliott. He says he was "really shocked" at the decision to close facilities after showing a government health and safety inspector the measures being taken to keep his business safe the night before the announcement.

Cameron says, following the first lockdown, he spent more than £10,000 buying new equipment to make sure people did not have to share during fitness sessions and changed the layout of the gym. He is also paying for additional cleaning and sanitiser products each month to ensure the safety of clients.

Mr Elliott says his gym has had 12,000 visits during the last six months with no transmission of Covid-19 cases. He believes there is not enough evidence to warrant the closure of the fitness sector and wants the decision overturned.