Top Jersey doctor: 'last hurrahs at pub could lead to fresh Covid spike'

A Jersey GP is pleading with islanders to follow the latest coronavirus rules after seeing evidence of so-called super-spreader social events last night (Thursday 3 December ), ahead of today's hospitality closure.

Dr James Mair from Island Medical Centre is among a number of people to have offered eyewitness accounts to ITV News of people gathering in bars with no evidence of social distancing before they closed for a month from last night.

It's so frustrating to see last hurrahs in the pubs last night, no masks, no distancing. The consequences of that are now ongoing to be known in 10 to 14 days. On behalf of the health service please let us continue without clinics by doing whatever you can to keep your distance and stay away from people, to keep your masks on, to do your bit to keep the island safe this winter. Dr James Mair, Island Medical Centre

His call comes in Jersey's worst week for Covid-19 cases with the seven-day number of cases per 100,000 now higher than Manchester and Birmingham.

On Wednesday the Chief Minister announced the total closure of licensed hospitality venues, but gave 29 hours notice, saying he had faced criticism at the start of the pandemic for not offering a lead time.

That led to immediate concerns from some in the hospitality trade that Thursday would, effectively, become a super-spreader day.

Dr James Mair summed up his plea by saying: "We really do need to make individual efforts now."