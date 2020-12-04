Two trees which have roots growing in Roman ruins at the Nunnery in Alderney will be removed following a planning dispute.

Visit Alderney and the Alderney Society want the Bay and Cherry trees to be removed to preserve the historic site, but the Alderney Bird Observatory vehemently opposes the application. It says they are needed as a place for birds to recover after being ringed nearby.

The Building and Development Control Committee has voted to overturn the planning officer's recommendation to cut down one and leave the other standing after hearing five submissions supporting the plans.Mike Dean, chairman of the BDCC, says both trees need to be removed to fulfill their responsibility to preserve the Channel Islands most prominent Roman ruins.