Date announced for first episode of The Real Housewives of Jersey
A release date for the first episode of The Real Housewives of Jersey has finally been announced.
The series will premier on ITVBe on Monday 28 December, and will also be available on the ITV Hub.
Last week, the cast list and first official trailer were both made public for the first time.
I'm thrilled to be welcoming to ITVBe and the ITV Hub an amazing cast of strong, aspirational women in the latest instalment of the successful Real Housewives franchise. This time, the island of Jersey delivers the amazing backdrop for the real-life stories that will unfold over ten, wonderfully bingeable episodes. Grab the popcorn!