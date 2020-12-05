Domestic abuse concerns following latest Covid restrictions in Jersey

A domestic abuse charity says its concerned about incidents increasing following the introduction of tighter coronavirus restrictions in Jersey.

Carly Lucas from Jersey Domestic Abuse Support (JDAS) says with people spending more time at home, those experiencing abuse are likely to feel even more isolated.

For that reason, she is aiming to raise awareness about the services they offer, and let people know that they are still accessible over the festive period.

Even if they are spending longer periods of time within their home, we are still available via things like our website and telephone, and our service is very much running business as usual and accessible to all. Carly Lucas, Jersey Domestic Abuse Support

The service has already seen an increase in referrals this year - with 700 between January and October - and they are expecting to see even more before the end of 2020, as this time of year can be a difficult one for the issue.

Christmas is a particularly stressful time of year and I think given the current situation with the pandemic that is another factor that increases stress within families, so that may increase the likelihood of domestic abuse incidents occurring. Carly Lucas, Jersey Domestic Abuse Support

Help and support

Jersey

Website: www.jdas.je

Number: 01534 880505

Guernsey