Early bird registration opens for Guernsey's Saffery Rotary Walk 2021

Early bird registration for Guernsey's next Saffery Rotary Walk will open on Monday (7 December).

The 39-mile round-island event is due to return on Saturday 21 June 2021.

After this year's had to be cancelled due to coronavirus restrictions, organisers say next year's is going to be "bigger and better than ever before".

We hope that if there is one thing we can take forward with us into the New Year, it is that we continue to foster the fantastic ‘Guernsey Together’ spirit. We are grateful to all those who have helped to keep the spirit of the walk alive in a year when it could not go ahead. We therefore intend to make the 2021 walk an event celebrating our supporters’ and the island’s resilience and fortitude. Simon Milsted, Chair of the Organising Committee

The walk supports more than 20 local charities each year and, despite its cancellation in 2020, ten of the 22 charities chosen as beneficiaries still received funds thanks to walkers offering up their entry fees.

This year has undoubtedly been a challenging time for charities, especially for those who rely on fundraising events like the walk. We’re excited to bring it back next year to really give our benefitting charities a boost. We encourage anyone who is interested in taking part to sign-up, whether that be as an individual or as a group or relay team made up of family, friends or colleagues. Lisa Vizia, Director at Saffery Champness

You can sign up here.