Islanders asked to volunteer after new guidance puts strain on volunteer pool

The Association of Jersey Charities is urging more islanders to join the volunteer effort to keep the third sector going.As a result of updated Covid-19 guidance, which added the over-70s to the at risk groups, many charities have lost a big part of their volunteering staff - many of whom are generally in the older age brackets.

We started earlier this year with over 300 volunteers and all of those were stood down in April during the lockdown and then we brought volunteers back as we have been able to, to support our services, and at the moment we have over a hundred volunteers but earlier this week we stood down a further 60 because some of them are now in the high risk category. Yannick Filleul, Jersey Hospice Care

It is a challenge for many charities, not least because it is during times of hardship they are needed most. And that, according to the CEO of the Association of Jersey Charities, results in them "being asked to do more but with less".At the height of the pandemic, some 3,000 islanders put themselves forward to help via the website volunteer.je.

Now, on this International Volunteers Day, the message is one of gratitude, but it is also a rallying call for those who can help to put their hand up once more.