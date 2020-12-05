Mental health app launched in Jersey to help islanders this Christmas

An app has been launched in Jersey to help islanders who are struggling with loneliness, isolation and mental health this Christmas.

Hub of Hope is a signposting tool which lists the closest support available to you, using your location.

Originally available in the UK, it has been brought over to the island by Mind Jersey, who have been working on the project for over a year.

Since launching here, 23 local support organisations have signed up, including Menspace, the Community Bereavement Service and My Voice.

So often we are approached by members of the public who just do not know where to go for support. We know that early intervention is so important for recovery and by knowing what help is available at the touch of a button, we will hopefully see individuals being able to access support sooner which could help their mental health from deteriorating further to the point of crisis. Jen Browne, Mind Jersey

Hub of Hope can be downloaded for free from the App Store or Play Store.