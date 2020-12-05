Petition to close Jersey schools passes 1,000 signatures

A petition calling for Jersey schools to be closed now has almost 2,000 signatures.

Those behind it say closing schools a week earlier than planned would give families a two week window to isolate, if needed, before Christmas Day, therefore contributing to the mission of keeping islanders safe.

Just yesterday the government announced schools would be remaining open for the rest of the term, following the latest medical advice.

However, due to the milestone on the petition, a minister will now need to respond.