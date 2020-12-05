Six candidates appointed to Sark's Chief Pleas uncontested

This year's election for Sark's Chief Pleas will be uncontested.

A vote was due to take place on 16 December, but after only six candidates put themselves forward for a possible nine positions, they have now all been duly elected to be Conseillers.They are:

  • Edric Baker

  • Tony Eric Le Lievre

  • Frank William Makepeace

  • Fern Joanne Turner

  • Paul Joseph Williams

  • Sandra Williams

The group will now serve for a term of four years.

A further election is to be held to fill the remaining three vacancies.