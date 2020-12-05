Six candidates appointed to Sark's Chief Pleas uncontested
This year's election for Sark's Chief Pleas will be uncontested.
A vote was due to take place on 16 December, but after only six candidates put themselves forward for a possible nine positions, they have now all been duly elected to be Conseillers.They are:
Edric Baker
Tony Eric Le Lievre
Frank William Makepeace
Fern Joanne Turner
Paul Joseph Williams
Sandra Williams
The group will now serve for a term of four years.
A further election is to be held to fill the remaining three vacancies.