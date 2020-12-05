WATCH: Drink throwing drama in new Real Housewives clip

They promised drama - and it looks like they're delivering it!

A brand new trailer for The Real Housewives of Jersey gives more of an insight about what's to come when the first episode airs on Monday 28 December.

In the clip, several of the housewives talk about island-life, including how "everyone knows your business" and how "it can be a very judgy place".

We also get an insight into the show's big personalities when housewife Tessa Hartmann reveals: "I'm a no nonsense, straight-talking kind of girl. And if you cross me, you will not forget me".

And just to increase the suspense even further, the 60-second advert finishes with a drink being thrown into someone's face following an argument.

WATCH that moment here...

You'll be able to see the full 60-second trailer on ITV in the coming weeks.