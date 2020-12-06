96 new cases: Biggest one day rise in Jersey since pandemic began

The biggest one day rise in positive coronavirus cases since the pandemic began has just been confirmed in Jersey.

Today (6 December), 96 more people have tested positive for Covid-19.

As 30 people have recovered, the total number of active cases stands at 516.

17 people are currently being treated in hospital.

The number of direct contacts of a positive case has also gone up to 3,618.

Before these figures came out, the largest one day rise in cases was on Friday (4 December) when 68 new cases were announced.