All Jersey secondary students now required to wear masks at school
All secondary students in Jersey will be required to wear a mask to school from tomorrow (7 December).
The measure was already in place for year 11s, but now it is being extended to include all year groups following the latest medical guidance.
They will not have to be worn during class, but will need to be put on when moving between lessons.
