All Les Quennevais students now required to wear masks to school
All students at Les Quennevais in Jersey will be required to wear a mask to school from tomorrow (7 December).
The measure was already in place for year 11s, but now it is being extended to include all year groups following the latest medical guidance.
They will not have to be worn during class, but will need to be put on when moving between lessons.
I cannot stress enough how cooperative our students have been thus far with regular hand washing and sanitisation as well as and forced mask wearing. We have only a few weeks left in school this term and we can, I am sure, get through the next few weeks as we have done continuously - together, responsibly and safely.