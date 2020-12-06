Delays to test results and backlog for contact tracing calls in Jersey

It could take up to 48 hours, rather than the previous average of seven hours, for people in Jersey to get their Covid-19 test results after a key piece of kit broke down.

It comes as the government also revises its guidance to people awaiting a call from the contact tracing team to confirm they are a direct contact of somebody who has tested positive.

The guidance is now to leave isolation and resume normal life if you have not been told to stay at home within 48 hours, rather than previous guidance to wait for 24 hours, because call handlers cannot keep up with their workload.

As our Contact Tracing Team is dealing with a significant increase in demand, we’re asking islanders who believe that they are a direct contact of someone with Covid to expect to wait 48 hours to hear from the team. Islanders should continue to isolate during that time, and only call the helpline if you have a welfare issue or have symptoms. Government of Jersey

It follows multiple concerns raised by islanders to ITV News that the advice could risk people who are unknowingly positive for coronavirus, effectively, being given the green light to go out in public.

The problem with processing tests is down to the failure of a robotic device which is used as part of the on-island processing.