Festive bubble advice for Jersey due today

The rules around how many households can gather in Jersey this Christmas are expected today (7 December).

The Government's indicated it will outline its festive advice for islanders as well as new rules on how many people can meet in public and in private.

The Health Minister last week raised expectation of a formal Ministerial Order on maximum gathering sizes by the end of last week, but sources say that announcement is due out later.

It is likely to be accompanied by guidance, rather than strict rules, on how many households can meet up with each other over Christmas.

It comes amid fast-growing numbers of positive coronavirus cases in the island which have doubled in the past week.

Last Monday, a mandatory mask-wearing order in indoor public places such as shops was brought into force followed by a shutdown of the licensed hospitality trade last Friday.

Separate calls for schools to close early to avoid students and teachers being forced into isolation if they are caught up in positive cases in the last week of term failed, with the Education Minister going against pressure from unions and some parents by announcing the school holidays would not start any sooner than originally planned.