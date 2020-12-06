First seal pup of 2020 rescued within Bailiwick of Guernsey
The GSPCA has rescued its first seal pup from within the Bailiwick of Guernsey this year.
Dakota, who is just a few weeks old, was spotted yesterday at the slipway near the Fairy Ring.
He was found to be very poorly, weighing just 16kgs - a third of what he should at his age.
Since then, he has been receiving around-the-clock care, alongside Joey who was rescued from Jersey last month.
We are in the middle of seal pup season now in the Channel Islands and if you see a seal pup please do not approach it but do take a picture and send it in and give us a call so we know where they are and assess they are okay. By approaching a seal pup you could scare its mother away and put the pup at risk so please keep a very safe distance and do not allow your dogs anywhere near them.