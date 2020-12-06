First seal pup of 2020 rescued within Bailiwick of Guernsey

The GSPCA has rescued its first seal pup from within the Bailiwick of Guernsey this year.

Dakota, who is just a few weeks old, was spotted yesterday at the slipway near the Fairy Ring.

He was found to be very poorly, weighing just 16kgs - a third of what he should at his age.

Since then, he has been receiving around-the-clock care, alongside Joey who was rescued from Jersey last month.