Jersey businesses 'must communicate' with staff about home working

An employment law expert says Jersey businesses may have to revisit their employment policies, as islanders are instructed to work from home wherever possible.

Richard Plaster, director of the firm Law At Work, says employers must consult with their staff about adapting to the changes, which were brought in as part of an order from the Health Minister.

He says areas which businesses may need to examine include HR procedures, as well as risk assessments for those which are still able to operate.

This is about consultation with staff, getting their agreement and being very clear in the communications. Employers should be checking through contracts of employment to check options available to them. The other areas they should be looking at include whether the government support package will be sufficient. Richard Plaster, Director of Law At Work

Mr Plaster says this may include having conversations with staff on higher salaries about reducing them to the level where the company can access financial support.

On Friday (4 December), all licensed hospitality businesses closed as part of a month-long 'circuit breaker' lockdown in a bid to tackle rising numbers of coronavirus infections.

However, under the guidance shops and supermarkets are allowed to remain open so long as they can guarantee that they can protect their staff a two-metre social distance between customers.

While hospitality businesses are able to access support from the government's payroll co-funding scheme, one industry boss has described the offer as 'pathetic' and 'derisory'.