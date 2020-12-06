Jersey's parish and district churches closed for two weeks

All parish and district churches in Jersey have closed voluntarily for two weeks.

Though not a government directive, The Dean says the community wanted to do its bit to help curb the spread of Covid-19.

He added that the decision followed the latest guidance, which added the over 70s to the high risk category, which suggested they avoided all social gatherings.

As a result, services were cancelled today (6 December), and will also be off next Sunday (13 December). They are, however, hoping to re-open on 20 December.