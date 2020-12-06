Jersey's parish and district churches closed for two weeks

All parish and district churches in Jersey have closed voluntarily for two weeks. Credit: ITV Channel TV

Though not a government directive, The Dean says the community wanted to do its bit to help curb the spread of Covid-19.

He added that the decision followed the latest guidance, which added the over 70s to the high risk category, which suggested they avoided all social gatherings.

As a result, services were cancelled today (6 December), and will also be off next Sunday (13 December). They are, however, hoping to re-open on 20 December.

We are looking to have our churches open for Christmas, but that all depends what happens in the next ten days or so.

The Very Reverend Mike Keirle, Dean of Jersey