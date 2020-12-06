Project helps Guernsey children remember lives of lost family members
Guernsey's Youth Commission has been helping children remember the lives of a lost family member as part of national Grief Awareness Week.
The Sunflower Project helps children under the age of 18 to talk openly about their bereavement.
People can try and avoid talking about someone who has died and leave the bereaved kind of isolated. They don't necessarily know if they'll bring it up because they're worried about upsetting the person that's talking to them but really talking about someone that's died is really healthy.
This morning children created memory gifts for their relatives that have passed away, hanging hearts onto a Christmas tree. The aim was to create a fun and creative present to remember their loved one.
I think it's really great to get young people who've been through a similar experience together because they might not have people at their school or in their friendship group who know so it's really nice to get everyone together especially at Christmas.
The project has helped a number of families throughout the year and has contributed in building confidence in young people across Guernsey.
My father in law passed away just about a year ago now and my son was really struggling with it, they were very close and he can be quite sensitive to a lot of things and he was struggling to come to terms with it. He was trying not to remember for a little bit because it upsets him but it's important for him to remember so we came down here to do that.