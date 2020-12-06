Project helps Guernsey children remember lives of lost family members

Guernsey's Youth Commission has been helping children remember the lives of a lost family member as part of national Grief Awareness Week.

The Sunflower Project helps children under the age of 18 to talk openly about their bereavement.

People can try and avoid talking about someone who has died and leave the bereaved kind of isolated. They don't necessarily know if they'll bring it up because they're worried about upsetting the person that's talking to them but really talking about someone that's died is really healthy. Denise Ozanne, The Sunflower Project

This morning children created memory gifts for their relatives that have passed away, hanging hearts onto a Christmas tree. The aim was to create a fun and creative present to remember their loved one.

I think it's really great to get young people who've been through a similar experience together because they might not have people at their school or in their friendship group who know so it's really nice to get everyone together especially at Christmas. Maisie Foote, The Sunflower Project

The project has helped a number of families throughout the year and has contributed in building confidence in young people across Guernsey.