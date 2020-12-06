Record-breaking sums raised for charities in Jersey's festive auction

The Jersey Christmas Appeal charity auction has raised a record-breaking £128,089 for local good causes.

The total dwarfs last year's £60,819.

Lots included a chance to name a character in a Peter James novel, to own the Lieutenant Governor's Christmas pudding, and a flight in a Spitfire.

Many people placed their bids ahead of time, with a final flurry on more than 200 lots during a day-long live radiothon on Channel 103.

Funds raised will be used to help around 1,500 of the poorest families in Jersey through a combination of festive hampers, food vouchers, fuel vouchers, and 1,000 gift vouchers for young people to enjoy a treat.

The appeal began in 1897, and was originally known as the Jersey Dinner Fund, raising £26 in its first year. It even continued during the Occupation, raising £551 in Christmas 1944.You can find out more about the appeal here.