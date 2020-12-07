More than 80% of people arriving in Guernsey since Friday (4 December) chose to get a coronavirus test.

Of those who were tested - none were found to have Covid-19.

Friday 4 December was the island's busiest day for travel with 879 passengers arriving in the Bailiwick.

The increase in travellers was mainly due to additional flights that were put on to allow students to return home for Christmas and the New Year.

169 people did not take a day one test. They included children under 12 (who are not required to take a self-swab test on arrival), people who are not able to take a test and those choosing to isolate for 14 days.

Guernsey's Director of Public Health says the pathology laboratory processed 839 Covid-19 samples over the weekend.

The fact that we have not identified any positive results from these 839 tests tells me that travellers from the UK have been complying with the Covid-19 restrictions where they were living which is excellent news for the Bailiwick. Once again, I would like to thank returning students for their continued cooperation – this is really appreciated. Dr Nicola Brink, Guernsey's Director of Public Health

Dr Brink reminded returning travellers to "respect" the 14 day "self-isolation requirements " to ensure the island can "continue to work and socialise" in the "Bailiwick bubble".