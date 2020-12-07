Care home residents to start being vaccinated in Jersey next week

Care home residents will be the first people to be vaccinated against coronavirus in Jersey when the first delivery of the vaccine arrives next week (Monday 14 December).

Almost all visits to care homes are being banned from tomorrow morning (8 December) to prevent infections because residents need to be well in order to receive the injection.

Those restrictions will remain in place until January, when the second dose of the vaccine is due to be delivered.

We have taken action to make sure these more vulnerable members of our community are ready to receive their vaccinations from next week, by changing processes for visits to care homes and for residents to go on visits. It’s such a short time until the vaccine arrives, we must do all we can to ensure residents are well enough to be vaccinated. Senator John Le Fondré, Jersey's Chief Minister

Visits to care home residents will only be allowed for those receiving end of life care and for Christmas visits, details of which have yet to be announced.

Residents who leave their care home to visit friends or family must isolate on their return to the home.

A hospitality circuit-breaker began last week (4 December) which closed all licensed hospitality venues.