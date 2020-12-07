Concerns Jersey's Covid tracing system could leave positive cases uncontacted

There are concerns "mixed messages" and delayed calls from Jersey's contact tracing team could leave people with coronavirus walking free in the island.

People who believe they are direct contacts of those testing positive are being told to isolate and wait up to 48 hours for a call.

If no call comes, they are free to resume normal life. However, some islanders who have attended the same events with someone who has later tested positive say they have been contacted while others, who were also there, have not.

After realising he may have been in contact with a positive case, Max Simpson-Cohen isolated longer than 48 hours even though advice said he did not need to.

Max says he and his friends called the coronavirus helpline. Some people in the same group were told they did not have to isolate at all. He has now had a call and been told he does need to isolate. He says "god knows how many people we could have infected because of the delay".

Similarly, Paul Townsend was at a dinner party with a person who later tested positive. He has been contacted and told to isolate while his wife has not. He says there needs to be more clarification.

Lisa Davies and her family are isolating after her son tested positive. She told ITV News about her experience so far.