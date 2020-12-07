Curtain-up! The Snow Queen production in Guernsey attracts actors from the UK

Actors from the UK have travelled over to Guernsey to perform in The Snow Queen. This is the third year Tin Whistle Productions have put on a Christmas production in the Princess Royal Centre for Performing Arts Theatre.

There are five cast members, with a mix of local and UK actors. Dan Le Friec had to self-isolate for 14 days after travelling from London so that he could take part in the production.

It was a great opportunity to perform in front of a live audience because so many theatres are all closed at the moment in the UK. It's amazing to be able to come here and do the craft we trained for. Dan Le Friec, Actor

Tin Whistle Productions was set up by Oliver Bailey-Davies in 2017. The company aims to show aspiring actors that there is a thriving professional theatre scene in Guernsey.

We’re trying to build up an industry here where there is professional paid theatre work. I think a lot of young performers are really invested in building this. So I hope Tin Whistle Productions can fill the gap. Oliver Bailey-Davies, Artistic Director of Tin Whistle Productions

This adaptation of Hans Christian Anderson's tale follows the character of Gerda and her quest to find her best friend Cei who has been taken by the Snow Queen.

The Snow Queen runs from 11 December to 20 December and the run has eight performances in total.