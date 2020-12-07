GSPCA 'devastated' at death of Dakota the seal pup

The GSPCA team says they are "devastated" after a seal pup in the charity's care passed away last night (6 December).

Dakota, who was just a few weeks old, was spotted at the slipway near the Fairy Ring on Saturday (5 December) and was the first seal pup rescued in the Bailiwick of Guernsey this year.

He was found to be very poorly, weighing just 16kgs - a third of what he should at his age.

The pup was receiving around-the-clock care, alongside Joey who was rescued from Les Écréhous last month.

Being found so thin and unwell Saturday afternoon the team and especially Head Of Marine Mammals Geoff had been working around the clock to care for Dakota but he was extremely poorly and he passed away late last night. It is devastating when an animal passes away as we all care so much for each of the animals in our care. Steve Byrne, GSPCA Manager

The other seal pup Joey's progress is said to be going well.

The GSPCA says the island is in the middle of seal pup season and has issued the following advice to anyone who sees one: